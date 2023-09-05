Broome County Solid Waste Department to set up electronic-recycling locations

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Solid Waste’s electronics recycling program will set three loff-site locations where you can drop off your unwanted electronics.

People will be able to drop off computers, monitors, printers, televisions, VCRs, modems, stereos, laptops, keyboards, radios, fax machines, cell phones, pagers, handheld games and GPS units.

You will not be able to drop off countertop appliances such as toasters, blenders and coffee makers, answering machines, large appliances such as washers and dryers, vacuums, microwaves, dehumidifiers, AC units, refrigerators and freezers.

The recycling locations and times are as follows:

Sept. 9 at Klumpp Park at 88 Park St., Windsor

Sept. 27 at Municipal Lot at 7-9 Madison Ave. in Endicott

Oct. 7 at Park & Ride at 146 Chenango Bridge Rd. in Binghamton

This is open to Broome County residents only. Businesses and out-of-county residents will not be allowed to drop off items.

For more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.