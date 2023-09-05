Chenango Valley State Park receives prestigious NYS award for water safety

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- Lifeguards at the Chenango Valley State Park earned the Central Regions “Jim Van Deusen Cup” award. The award was established in 2011 in memory of Jim Van Deusen for his dedication and commitment to New York State Parks.

At the end of each beach season for NYS Central Region Parks the JVD award goes to a beach facility that consistently performed at the highest standards and implemented the best practices.

The Chenango Valley State Lifeguards have been led by Chief Lifeguard Anastasia Rusnick who has been with the park for seven seasons. Rusnick said she was truly honored to receive the JVD award.

“It creates a strong sense of pride to be recognized for our hard work and love of lifeguarding here at Chenango Valley State Park,” said Rusnick. “I have been striving for this since my first season in 2017. Receiving it in my seventh season as chief lifeguard is all the more rewarding.”

Lifeguards at the park had a successful season prior to receiving the JVD Award. During the 2023 season, the park provided a youth learn-to-swim program and hosted a rescue training and partnered with park staff, rangers, local fire and EMS agencies and LifeNet’s air ambulance.

New York State Parks Central Region Water Safety Coordinator Olivia Smith contributed to the award for the efforts of the park staff.

