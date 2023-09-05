CONES car show completes summer fun in area

(use)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - Many gathered Labor Day evening at CONES ice cream shop’s car show in Binghamton for one final night of summer fun.

A night filled with plenty of ice cream, cars, and plenty of furry friends.

Yet more importantly allowing for folks in the area to congregate and enjoy each other’s company.

“A lot of people around here and we’ve never had an ice cream stand around here to speak of, it’s kind of convenient for everybody, lot of people around the area, and we include everybody.” said Broome County resident Darrel Whitman.

CONES ice cream shop is open sunday through thursday from 12 to 9 pm, and friday and saturday from 12 to 9:30 pm. For more information on the shop you can visit its Facebook page.

