Falsified mail can no longer be used to smuggle drugs into jail, sheriff says

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that falsified legal mail is no longer an option for smuggling contraband into the correctional facility.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said personal mail sent to inmates served as a possible entry point for contraband. To prevent this, the facility obtained a regulatory variance in 2022 from the New York State Commission of Corrections to allow investigators to separately inspect and photocopy the mail, providing physical copies of the correspondence to inmates to read and keep but legal mail exempt from the regulation and had to be delivered to the inmate directly and opened in front of them.

However, legal mail was exempt from this and had to be delivered to the inmate directly and opened in front of them. A corrections officer would inspect the envelope before the inmate could take it back to their cell.

The office said an influx of envelopes stamped with “privileged” or “legal mail” served as the primary method for contraband smuggling via mail, but now the Broome County Correctional Facility obtained a second regulatory variance to prevent this.

The office noted that some mail contained contraband, including paper soaked with K2, methamphetamine, heroin and on one occasion, RAID. Users would be able to smoke or suck on the paper to get the desired effects of the drugs.

The mail would sometimes contain the logos and return addresses of local or regional law firms or attorneys despite being fraudulent.

This state regulation ended when the Broome County Correctional Facility obtained a variance on June 28th, 2023 from the New York State Commission of Corrections allowing staff to copy all legal mail in the presence of incarcerated individuals, but not allowing the incarcerated to obtain the original physical correspondence or envelopes while housed in the facility, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

