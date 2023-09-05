Man gets 5 years for slashing family member with knife

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man for a felony assault charge.

The district attorney’s office said Johnny M. Cobbins, 41, of Binghamton, will serve five years behind bars and three years of post-release supervision following his guilty plea.

On May 16, Cobbins slashed a family member with a knife during a domestic argument inside his Lisle Avenue Apartment in Binghamton. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital.

Cobbins has no prior felony convictions and waived his right to appeal.

“Though Mr. Cobbins has no significant criminal history, acts of violence such as this could have led to tragic results,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

