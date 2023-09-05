NYS Fair butter sculpture to be turned into energy

SYRACUSE, NY (WBNG) -- The New York State Fair concluded on Labor Day, however, the life of the 55th annual New York State Dairy Association Butter Sculpture just begun.

On Tuesday, crews deconstructed the 800-pound sculpture, which was made over a period of 11 days. Since 2016, the sculpture has been recycled. This works by putting the butter into a methane anaerobic digester with other food waste and cow manure.

The machine acts like a stomach and in about 30 days, the sculpture is converted into energy. Noblehurst Farms Co-owner Jack Clapper said Noblehurst Famrs has been recognized nationally for achievements in sustainability.

“As a dairy farmer and at Noblehurst Farms, one of our core values is being environmental stewards,” said Clapper. “We take an immense amount of pride in taking care of our land, our resources, our animals and giving back to our community and to our environment.”

Clapper said the process of breaking down the butter sculpture back into the Earth demonstrates how dairy farmers are the ultimate recyclers.

Noblehurst Farm said the butter itself can power a harm for three days. Other food waste gathered throughout the provides power for not only the farm but more than 350 homes in the community.

This year, the theme of the butter sculpture was “Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way: Keeping Kids Health on Track.” The theme aimed to demonstrate the importance and nutritional value of dairy products.

