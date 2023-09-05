Owego-Apalachin Central School District to rebrand mascot as ‘River Hawks’

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego-Apalachin Central School District officially announced its new mascot.

The school said they it will now transition from its previous mascot of the “Indians” to the “River Hawks.” This change comes after a ruling from the New York Department of Education earlier in 2023 that bans the use of Native American nicknames and imagery in schools.

The school said they chose “River Hawks” as it is a reflection of the local environment and wildlife as well as a tribute to the region’s connection to the Susquehanna River and indigenous people.

“Our district is dedicated to creating an environment that fosters respect, understanding, and unity among all students,” said Superintendant Dr. Corey Green. “I’d like to thank the members of our various committees, especially those students and staff, who have been the driving force behind gathering and analyzing the thoughts and data collected during this process.”

The district said it will maintain any historical documents and artifacts and utilize them in the educational experiences of its current and future students.

Additionally, the district said work on a new logo is underway, but the colors will remain red and blue.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.