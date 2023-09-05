Record setting heat

Hot & Muggy
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Heat Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins Counties 12 PM until 7 PM Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 90 (86-92) Wind W becoming NW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low 66 (62-68) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 90 (86-92) Wind NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 66 Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Still hot. 40% High 88 Low 66

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. 40% High 82 Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 76 Low 60

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 74 Low 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 Low 56

We’re going to continue with Summer-like heat over the next few days.

With highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s along with dew point temperatures, heat indices

will be in the 90s. Record setting temperatures are possible.

The hot weather will be with us today until Thursday.

As a slow moving cold front approaches, we’ll have a return of more seasonable temperatures later

in the week. This front will also give us the chance of showers starting Thursday and

continuing into the weekend.

Things settle down Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

