Relief from the heat comes later this week

Tonight: Clear, muggy and mild. Areas of fog. Low: 63-69

Wednesday: Hot, hazy and humid. High: 85-91

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63-69

Forecast Discussion:

Heat dominates again Wednesday under an anomalously strong ridge of high pressure for September. This ridge will move east and a trough of low pressure replaces it Thursday into the weekend.

Another Heat Advisory will go into effect for Wednesday as well, with heat index readings as high as 98-99°F in the hottest locations. No rain is expected.

A trough of low pressure moves in Thursday and we expect showers and storms to develop. Any storms could be strong with torrential rain and gusty winds. Highs stay in the 80s.

Friday through Sunday is a very similar forecast period with a decent chance of showers and storms along with heavy downpours. Highs drop back into the mid 70s.

