Troopers arrest man who stabbed travel partner on bus

DEPOSIT, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police troopers responded to a stabbing on a Trailways Transportation Bus on Sept. 1.

Authorities announced Tuesday that troopers were called to the bus on State Highway 17 in Deposit for a report of a female who was stabbed numerous times. Police noted that a male suspect, who was identified as Dominique D. Holloman, 32, of New York City, fled the bus into the woods.

Holloman was eventually charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony. Police noted that he was a traveling companion of the victim.

The victim was treated at UHS Wilson Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Holloman was processed at the State Police headquarters in Deposit and then transported to the Delaware County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

The bus was headed from New York City to Binghamton.

