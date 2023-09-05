Vestal Elks Lodge fundraiser helps WBNG Backpack Drive total more than 850 donations

VESTAL (WBNG) -- WBNG’s annual backpack drive has come to a close with the number of donations significantly more than last year’s total.

One group that made this possible was the Vestal Elks Lodge who were able to donate around 50 backpacks through their Chicken Cordon Blue Fundraiser along with more backpacks donated through a grant the lodge received.

A few times a year the Vestal Elks host a dinner that serves as a fundraiser for an important cause in the community, this year partnering with the WBNG Backpack Drive to help students get ready for the school year.

“Usually once or twice a year the Past Exalted Rulers will get together and put on a dinner and most of the time we do a fundraiser so this year we decided to partner with WBNG’s backpack program and used the funds from the dinner to buy backpacks,” said Vestal Elks Member Tammi Seeley.

Vestal Elks Member John Gardener said the organization was able to sell 140 dinners and raise more than $2,000 from the fundraiser.

After receiving the funds from their event, the Vestal Elks wanted to fill a niche for the Backpack Drive, purchasing backpacks for middle school boys.

The Elks made sure they purchased high-quality bags that would hold up through the school year.

“Everybody went to Kohl’s this weekend and they did a great job offering a great discount,” said Seeley. “We were able to buy some really nice backpacks for them nothing cheap or junky that’s just going to rip in the first weeks.”

The total number of backpacks donated through the WBNG Backpack Drive currently stands at 850 and counting.

They have been picked up over the last few weeks from donation boxes at sites throughout the Southern Tier including Hatala Orthodontics, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, Tioga State Bank and Security Mutual Life.

If you would like to pick up a backpack you can do so at the Catholic Charities Food Pantry located at 100 Main St in Binghamton.

