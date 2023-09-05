Visitation hours tripled for the Broome Correctional Facility, sheriff says

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced that visitation hours for the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility have tripled, effective immediately.

Family and loved ones now have up to 47 hours of visitation available weekly to visit incarcerated individuals. The number of visitation hours has tripled since Sheriff Akshar took office in January.

Sheriff Akshar shared the commitment he made on day one to help build a stronger and safer community for Broome County residents.

“A large part of fulfilling that commitment is through improving conditions at the Correction Facility,” said Akshar. “We don’t want to see the incarcerated people currently in our care ever stay with us again, and we can better prepare them to be successful, contributing members of our community on the outside if we provide more constructive services and support for them while they’re on the inside.”

The additional visitation hours required the corrections facility to increase staff and training.

“Our Corrections Officers and staff are doing an outstanding job implementing these new policies, integrating their newer colleagues and working every day to keep everyone both working and living in the Correctional Facility safe and healthy,” said Akshar.

For more information on the updated visitation hours follow the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.