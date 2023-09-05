Visitation hours tripled for the Broome Correctional Facility, sheriff says

(WBNG)
By Mikayla Carney
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced that visitation hours for the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility have tripled, effective immediately.

Family and loved ones now have up to 47 hours of visitation available weekly to visit incarcerated individuals. The number of visitation hours has tripled since Sheriff Akshar took office in January.

Sheriff Akshar shared the commitment he made on day one to help build a stronger and safer community for Broome County residents.

“A large part of fulfilling that commitment is through improving conditions at the Correction Facility,” said Akshar. “We don’t want to see the incarcerated people currently in our care ever stay with us again, and we can better prepare them to be successful, contributing members of our community on the outside if we provide more constructive services and support for them while they’re on the inside.”

The additional visitation hours required the corrections facility to increase staff and training.

“Our Corrections Officers and staff are doing an outstanding job implementing these new policies, integrating their newer colleagues and working every day to keep everyone both working and living in the Correctional Facility safe and healthy,” said Akshar.

For more information on the updated visitation hours follow the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
IBM employees say goodbye to its birthplace
Common Threads Quilters Guild Quilt Show
Common Threads Quilters Guild hosts first quilt show since 2019
CV State Park
Labor Day marks end of summer season at Chenango Valley State Park
Windsor Motorcycle Crash
Sheriff: Motorcyclist did not have license, drove unregistered bike in crash that sent 2 to hospital

Latest News

NYS Fair butter sculpture to be turned into energy
'Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk' promotes mental wellness, and stigma reduction
'Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk' promotes mental wellness, and stigma reduction
Chenango Valley State Park receives prestigious NYS award for water safety
Owego-Apalachin Central School District to rebrand mascot as ‘River Hawks’