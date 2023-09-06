Another Tropical day

Heat Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins Counties 12 PM until 7 PM Wednesday.

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 90 (86-92) Wind W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Some partly cloudy. Low 66 (64-70) Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Still hot. .05-.20″ (1-2″) 60% High 86 (84-88)

Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 64 Wind S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. 40% High 84 Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 76 Low 62

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 74 Low 58

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 72 Low 56

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 74 Low 56

It’s going to be another scortcher. With highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s along with dew point

temperatures in the 60s and 70s, heat indices will be in the 90s. Record setting temperatures are possible.

The hot weather will be with us today until Thursday.

As a slow moving cold front approaches, we’ll have a return of more seasonable temperatures later

in the week. This front will also give us the chance of showers starting Thursday and

continuing into the weekend and Monday.

Things settle down Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

