Binghamton announces $40M affordable housing project for Clinton Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Plans for a $40 million affordable and workforce housing project at 187 Clinton St. in Binghamton’s First Ward were announced Wednesday.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham’s office announced that Patchogue, NY-based The Metro Group plans on constructing a multi-story building with 102 apartments and commercial space on the ground floor. The apartment units will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units for low and moderate-income residents.

The space used to belong to Vail Ballou; a printing company and the Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles’ office. The buildings have been demolished.

“Affordable housing is crucial to creating a resilient and thriving city,” said Mayor Kraham in a news release. “This investment delivers on our commitment to make safe, quality housing more accessible for all residents and enhance the overall quality of life in our neighborhoods. The project in Binghamton’s First Ward will also help revitalize Clinton Street and unlock its full potential.”

Binghamton is allocating $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the project and the city’s investment will be used to fund necessary pre-development activities, including environmental testing and remediation.

Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for sometime in 2025.

