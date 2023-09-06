Bundy Museum of Art & Hisotry may close for good, owner says

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- What was once known as the Bundy residence is now the Bundy Museum of Art & History. It was founded 20 years ago by Michael Weinstein who wanted to open an antique shop.

Until he came across what at the time was Fairview Press and he realized he wanted to preserve the home’s history.

“The community deserves to have this kind of legacy building remain in the inventory of non-profit buildings that the public can visit and celebrate their history or their involvement in the community,” said Weinstein.

Weinstein says this is a legacy building in the community which is why he made the decision to turn it into a museum. Last month, they found out one of their main sponsors is unable to financially support the museum anymore which has put them at risk of keeping its doors open.

“We are at risk of closing down, we’re really only guaranteed till the end of this year and we’re trying everything that we can now to keep this place going,” said Dark Room Manager Alexis Tauterouff. “It means a lot to us, it means a lot to the community, that we can keep this place operating.”

If anyone would like to donate, you can make an in-person donation at the Bundy Museum’s Visitor’s Center or you visit their website for more information.

