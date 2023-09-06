Dog Walking Forecast--Tessie

Keep you and your pooch safe
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heat Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins Counties 12 PM until 7 PM Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 90 (86-92) Wind W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Some partly cloudy. Low 66 (64-70) Wind S 5-10 mph

It’s going to be another scorcher. With highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s along with dew point

temperatures in the 60s and 70s, heat indices will be in the 90s. Record setting temperatures are possible.

The hot weather will be with us today until Thursday.

As a slow moving cold front approaches, we’ll have a return of more seasonable temperatures later

in the week. This front will also give us the chance of showers starting Thursday and

continuing into the weekend and Monday.

Things settle down Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

