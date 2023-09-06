During National Preparedness Month experts say to be ready for any situation

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of Emergency Services offered safety tips to the public throughout the month of September for National Preparedness Month.

National Preparedness Month is an observance every September where the office highlights the importance for the community to be prepared for both emergencies and disasters. Some of the most common disasters in Broome County, according to Director of Emergency Services Patrick Dewing, are weather-related. This includes winter storms, floods and rain.

One tip the office is offering is to think about what are you going to do in case of an emergency ahead of time.

“Have a plan,” said Dewing. “Think about what you are going to do ahead of time before that disaster or emergency occurs. That way you have a plan in place you know what you are going to do and where you are going to go.”

The office also suggests keeping a preparedness car kit or backpack handy in case an emergency displaces you from your home. Seeking out the most current information is another thing the office said can help to react to a disaster at the moment.

Dewing advised people to sign up for weather alerts. He noted real-time information is particularly helpful. He said ready.gov is a good source of information to go to for preparedness information.

The Broome County Office of Emergency Services is holding a “30 Ways in 30 Days” campaign where they share a new tip every day in September on staying prepared and the community can earn prizes for engaging with the posts.

For the latest tips and contest rules click here.

