High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-5-23)
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The high school soccer season is in full swing. Check out the scores from around the area on Tuesday, September 5:
Boys’ Soccer:
Elmira - 0, Union-Endicott - 1
Ithaca - 7, Binghamton - 0
Seton Catholic - 6, Windsor - 1
Corning - 11, Maine-Endwell - 2
Horseheads - 3, Vestal - 4
Chenango Valley - 4, Oneonta - 0
Waverly - 1, Susquehanna Valley - 3
Girls’ Soccer:
Margaretville - 1, Franklin - 3
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.