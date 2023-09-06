High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-5-23)

(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
(WBNG) - The high school soccer season is in full swing. Check out the scores from around the area on Tuesday, September 5:

Boys’ Soccer:

Elmira - 0, Union-Endicott - 1

Ithaca - 7, Binghamton - 0

Seton Catholic - 6, Windsor - 1

Corning - 11, Maine-Endwell - 2

Horseheads - 3, Vestal - 4

Chenango Valley - 4, Oneonta - 0

Waverly - 1, Susquehanna Valley - 3

Girls’ Soccer:

Margaretville - 1, Franklin - 3

