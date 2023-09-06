Hochul signs legislation, announces $30M investment ahead of new school year

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced $30 million in funding and actions to expand and support the teacher workforce in New York State.

The first round of funding awards for the Empire State Teacher Residency Program was announced, it includes $11.9 million to create two-year residency opportunities for graduate-level K-12 teaching candidates. More locally, the Utica City School District received $300,000 to support 10 teacher candidates.

Teacher residency programs have been proven to increase teacher retention rates and improve the experience of new educators, Hochul’s office said.

She also signed legislation that directs the Commissioner of the State Education Department to issue guidance to school districts for developing programs to attract underrepresented candidates into the teaching profession. It will also identify existing funding available to school districts for this purpose.

“Teachers take on the vital role of educating and preparing our children for a successful future, and we have the responsibility to ensure they have the necessary resources and training to support them in this important task,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re working hard to build a world-class public education system in New York and our investment in our teachers is a core component of our success.”

She also signed legislation that requires public school districts to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence.

