New facility coming for New Berlin Veterinary Clinic

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW BERLIN, NY (WBNG) -- New exam rooms, surgery and dental suites and treatment rooms are just some of the upgrades coming to the New Berlin Veterinary Clinic’s new facility.

The clinic broke ground for the new facility last week. The new site is right next to the current clinic and its purpose is to give the clinic some much-needed space to better serve customers.

“With the increase and evolving medicine, we have very much outgrown in this time span,” said Associate Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Mahon.

The US is currently experiencing a veterinarian shortage and the clinic has felt this burden as well. Mahon said her clinic does not have enough time to see so many patients currently.

According to a report by Mars Veterinary Health, up to 55,000 new veterinarians are needed to meet the demand of pet owners by 2030.

Mahon said currently, the clinic has one full-time veterinarian and three who work part-time. The new facility will allow the clinic to potentially hire three full-time veterinarians to meet the growth of patients over the years.

“We still feel that we are providing the standard of care within our square feet that we have here,” said Mahon. “But we’re going to broaden that horizon and be able to see more patients, open up job opportunities for more doctors and cater some of our procedures when we have a bigger facility.”

The new facility is set to open by Fall 2024.

