Owego gets official Fishing Access site, honors community member

OWEGO (WBNG) - If traveling along Owego’s Corporate Drive, visitors will find a new Fishing Access site.

“We had all this property sitting here and it just sat here vacant for years,” said Tioga County Deputy Commissioner of Public Works’ Richard Perkins. “We might as well try to put it to good use.”

According to Perkins, this is the only site of its kind in Tioga County.

“I received a phone call last fall from the New York State DEC. They wanted this area opened up for anglers to go fishing because a lot of areas have been shut down,” said Perkins. “They stock fish in this stream, this is the Owego Creek here. They can’t stock fish where they don’t allow you to go fishing. They asked us if we would allow people to fish here.”

From that phone conversation, they went through the process of getting the vision approved by the county legislature.

“We have 1500 feet of streamfront to share where you can fish anywhere you want,” said Perkins. “Or you can come use this pavilion or just kind of hang out and have a little barbecue.”

Looking at the long-term vision, landscaping is a priority in the near future. Perkins would also like to do something more to the boat launch to make it a more user-friendly space.

As residents enter the site, the sign mentions it’s dedicated to the late Julie Perkins.

“We built this not knowing about dedicating to my wife and we started building it,” said Perkins. Once his wife passed, Tioga County Commissioner of Public Works’ Gary Hammond mentioned dedicating the space in Julie’s memory.

“She loved fishing. We weren’t always successful, but we fished a lot,” said Perkins.

