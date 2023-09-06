Owego residents encouraged to call 911 if they smell gas, mayor says

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Fire Department announced it responded to multiple calls for gas leaks in the area Wednesday.

The department said, as of 2:30 p.m., volunteer members responded to 13 calls regarding gas smells in residential and commercial buildings.

According to Owego Mayor Mike Barratta, NYSEG put too much odorizer into the gas. He said NYSEG officials made him aware of the situation.

However, the fire department said if you smell gas, you may still have a gas leak and are advised to call 911 and leave the building until it’s checked out.

