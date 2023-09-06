Risk of some storms will come with a decrease in the sweltering heat

Tonight: Clear, muggy and mild. Areas of dense fog. Low: 63-69

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Very warm and muggy. Chance of storms increases throughout the afternoon to around 60%. Any storms could be strong to severe, and rain may be torrential. High: 83-89

Thursday Night: Any storms end. Staying muggy and mild. Low: 62-67

Friday: 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Any storms could be gusty with heavy downpours. High: 81, Low: 64

Forecast Discussion:

Heat will slowly fade as a cold front trudges slowly toward our area. Once the front clears the area, Saturday, it will turn cooler, but the mugginess remains.

A trough of low pressure moves in Thursday and we expect showers and storms to develop in the afternoon and evening. Any storms could be strong to severe with torrential rain and gusty winds. Hail is also possible inside the strongest storms. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s.

Friday through Sunday is a very similar forecast period with a decent chance of showers and storms along with heavy downpours. A strong to severe storm is possible Friday. Highs drop back into the mid 70s. The ‘most likely’ time frame for any severe storms will be 2pm through 10pm.

Saturday the aforementioned cold front will slowly slide through but some downpours are likely at times. More scattered showers are expected Sunday.

Into early next week our weather pattern will stay seasonable, but also looks to stay slightly unsettled. We’re including small rain chances Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

