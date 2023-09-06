Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Sept 5 a tractor trailer fire occurred on NY-17 Westbound near Exit 72 for Prospect Street and Mygatt Street in Binghamton.

Our crews were at the scene around 7:15 p.m. According to 511 NY, both the right lane and the exit ramp were blocked, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, be sure check 12 News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Man gets 5 years for slashing family member with knife
IBM employees say goodbye to its birthplace
Common Threads Quilters Guild Quilt Show
Common Threads Quilters Guild hosts first quilt show since 2019
CV State Park
Labor Day marks end of summer season at Chenango Valley State Park

Latest News

Owego gets official Fishing Access site, honors community member
Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
2023 Preseason Playbook: Union-Endicott Tigers
Highlights: Greene vs. Whitney Point (field hockey)