Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Sept 5 a tractor trailer fire occurred on NY-17 Westbound near Exit 72 for Prospect Street and Mygatt Street in Binghamton.
Our crews were at the scene around 7:15 p.m. According to 511 NY, both the right lane and the exit ramp were blocked, and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, be sure check 12 News for more updates.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.