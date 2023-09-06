Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Sept 5 a tractor trailer fire occurred on NY-17 Westbound near Exit 72 for Prospect Street and Mygatt Street in Binghamton.

Our crews were at the scene around 7:15 p.m. According to 511 NY, both the right lane and the exit ramp were blocked, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, be sure check 12 News for more updates.

