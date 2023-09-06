US Secretary of Agriculture visits Cornell University, discusses helping farmers

(WBNG Only)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Cornell University Wednesday morning to speak on helping farmers.

Vilsack said the Department of Agriculture is committed to innovative research and cutting-edge solutions that make American farmers more productive, profitable and resilient. The move is under the Biden-Harris Administration’s hopes of creating more jobs that profit the economy.

Vilsack held a seminar with students and faculty from the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences and discussed efforts to build new and better markets under the president’s administration.

He said the Department of Agriculture plans to increase competition, strengthen farm and food businesses, grow producer income and more.

These efforts can hope to create more jobs and economic opportunities as well, he said.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY-17 Westbound Tractor Trailer Fire
Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
Troopers arrest man who stabbed travel partner on bus
Owego-Apalachin Central School District to rebrand mascot as ‘River Hawks’
Man gets 5 years for slashing family member with knife
Visitation hours tripled for the Broome Correctional Facility, sheriff says

Latest News

Owego-Apalachin Central School District to rebrand mascot as ‘River Hawks’
Owego residents encouraged to call 911 if they smell gas, mayor says
Binghamton announces $40M affordable housing project for Clinton Street
Hochul signs legislation, announces $30M investment ahead of new school year