US Secretary of Agriculture visits Cornell University, discusses helping farmers

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Cornell University Wednesday morning to speak on helping farmers.

Vilsack said the Department of Agriculture is committed to innovative research and cutting-edge solutions that make American farmers more productive, profitable and resilient. The move is under the Biden-Harris Administration’s hopes of creating more jobs that profit the economy.

Vilsack held a seminar with students and faculty from the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences and discussed efforts to build new and better markets under the president’s administration.

He said the Department of Agriculture plans to increase competition, strengthen farm and food businesses, grow producer income and more.

These efforts can hope to create more jobs and economic opportunities as well, he said.

