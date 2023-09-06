Windsor High School to offer new freshman seminar for incoming students

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Windsor High School will offer freshman students a seminar course to make the transition into high school as smooth as possible.

The course gives students time to interact in groups with other students in the class in an effort to create friendships that will last throughout high school. The course can also help students develop time management skills or learn more about future careers and college choices.

Freshman seminar teacher Gregory Mckeon shared what he intends to do with the course.

“We’re going to try to implement skills that will kind of help them become future-ready,” said Mckeon. “Help them navigate high school easier, prepare them for high school easier and prepare them for college or any career that they get into.”

Visit here to learn more about the school’s new curriculum.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.