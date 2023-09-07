$150,000 announced for Astor D. Rice Foundation to support at-risk youth

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, $150,000 was announced for the Astor D. Rice Foundation for a new youth program serving at-risk Binghamton middle school students and their families.

The Astor D. Rice Foundation, a non-profit organization, will use the funds to launch the Families Achieve Community Empowerment program, or FACE. The initiative will allow middle school-aged children and their families to have interventions aimed at reducing high-risk behaviors, decreasing school disciplinary actions, improving family communication and building stronger communities.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said the program seeks to improve graduation rates and reduce juvenile and adult crime rates. It also aims to improve overall satisfaction with mental health and wellness.

“We’re bridging a critical gap in youth services that has left too many of our middle school students and their families without the support or resources they need and deserve,” said Kraham in a news release. “With this funding, the Astor D. Rice Foundation will provide early intervention and proactive support to youth and their families, helping them navigate these crucial years and setting them up for future success.”

“Middle school years are a critical time in a youth’s academic and social development,” said Executive Director of the Astor D. Rice Foundation Amy Rice. “With support from the City of Binghamton, the Astor D. Rice Foundation will use a multi-systemic approach to include students, parents, school staff and the wider community in addressing underlying family issues that lead to at-risk behaviors among youth.”

The funding comes from the city’s $1 million youth fund, which was announced in Fall 2022.

In addition to the funding for the Astor D. Rice Foundation, the City to date has allocated a total of $500,000 from the youth fund to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Binghamton, Street Addiction Institute and Lourdes Youth Services.

