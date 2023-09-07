2023 Preseason Playbook: Johnson City Wildcats

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Johnson City Wildcats enter 2023 coming off a 4-4 regular season last year, and they’re hoping to make 2023 even better. But if they want to do that, they’ll have to get it done with a whole new cast, as the Wildcats lost 18 seniors from last year’s team. So the new guys are going to have to get acclimated to varsity quickly.

“They’re coming together pretty well. We’re all learning new positions,” said head coach Todd Place. “[We’re] doing different things because we’ve had to maneuver and move some guys out of positions they’ve played in the past and into some new positions. But so far so good.”

“I’ve been around a lot of great athletes in the last year. So I know what the work ethic has been like through the years,” said senior QB Peyton Brzozowy “Keeping the new guys up to that standard. Keeping them with their heads down and working.”

Despite the team losing all those guys, the players that remain are determined to keep up the fight and put together a strong team.

“Everybody has just been working harder to replace the guys who left last year,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Justin Polednak. “They were all great athletes, but I think as long as we all stick together and keep working, we’ll be alright”

The Wildcats aren’t just a team of rookies though, they have a few guys, like Peyton Brzozowy and Felix Morales, who have played at the level before, and they’re providing a vital resource to the new players.

“It helps to not always hear it from the coaches, but have a couple of those kids who are leaders, who have gone through that consistently for a full season if not more,” Place said. “Any time that players on the team that can give that information or help those new kids out is a huge bonus.”

With a combination of young talent, and veteran experience, Johnson City is prepared for whatever the 2023 season throws their way.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.