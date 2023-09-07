Bus service between Binghamton and NYC increases through OurBus

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Travel service OurBus has been an option for the Southern Tier for years over at the Greater Binghamton Bus Terminal.

“We’re entering our seventh year,” said OurBus Co-Founder and Vice President Axel Hellman. “We finished our sixth year.”

When it comes to stops like Binghamton’s Chenango Street, Hellman felt now was the perfect time to increase scheduled times to New York City.

“Intercity travel plummeted as soon as the pandemic hit,” said Hellman. “For the past three years, its been gradually recovering. We’ve finally reached the point where there’s about the same amount of people traveling as there were before.”

The launch was strategically planned with schools back in session for those enrolled in higher education, such as students at Binghamton University.

“Of course, a significant number of the people who are taking a bus to and from Binghamton are university students who might live in the five boroughs or Westchester or Long Island,” said Hellman. “They commute up for college.”

The VP said the old times remain and new times have been added on top of those times. For example, Hellman went over one example on the way back to the Southern Tier.

“It used to be if you were coming back to Binghamton on Sunday evening, there was no bus between 3:45 p.m. and 8 p.m., so over a four-hour gap in the schedule,” he said. “Now, there’s a new bus at 5:45 p.m.”

If departing from Binghamton, a new time has been added to better align with student schedules when getting out of class at noon. However, of course, the selection is open to all residents.

“We added a new trip leaving Binghamton at 12:40 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays. That’s specifically because students told us,” said Hellman.

He said it’s all about giving residents exposure to what he calls “the biggest and most exciting city in the country.”

For more information on services and changes, head to this website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.