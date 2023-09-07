Changes are coming!
Afternoon rain and thunderstorms
THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
Still hot. .25-.50″ (1-2″) 40% High 86 (84-88) Wind S 5-10 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms end. Fog. Low 64 (60-66) Wind S Calm-5 mph
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. 0-.10″ 60% High 82 )80-86)
Wind SW 3-8 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms and fog. 0-.25″ Low 64 Wind S becoming E 3-8 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 76 Low 62
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 70% High 74 Low 62
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 72 Low 56
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 Low 56
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 72 Low 56
Not record setting, but warm and muggy today. Dry in the morning with some sunshine. As a slow
moving cold front approaches, we’ll have afternoon showers, rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain
and gusty winds will be possible. Any showers will end tonight.
We’ll see similar forecast over the next few days. Even though the front will give us rain
and thunderstorms, we’ll have cooler weather for the weekend and into the new work week.
Things settle down Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.
A low moving in from the west will give us showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.
