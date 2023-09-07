Chenango County Area Agency on Aging combats senior feelings of isolation with robotic pets

One of the robotic dogs given to seniors
One of the robotic dogs given to seniors(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Area Agency on Aging is combatting loneliness in seniors by providing life-like robotic pets to the aging community.

The Agency on Aging has stuffed animal cats and dogs with heartbeats that react to human touch and voice. The pets can meow, bark, purr, pant and wag tails. The pets are created by Ageless Innovation and Joy for All.

“It gives seniors an opportunity to have some companionship,” said the Director of the Agency on Aging Heather Felter. “Some of our older adults are in assisted living or senior centers and can’t have live pets, so these pets are there to help combat some of that social isolation and loneliness.”

According to the US Surgeon General, the nation is currently facing a loneliness epidemic and seniors are the most affected. Loneliness can also pose significant risks to an individual’s health: It has been linked to diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes, depression and dementia.

“I had one client who lived alone. I gave her a dog and she actually named it after me,” said Agency on Aging Outreach Worker Bridget Corcoran. “She had to go to a nursing home with dementia and the family asked if they could bring the dog to her because it was familiar to her and she loves it.”

The Agency on Aging said if anyone is looking to take home a pet, all they have to do is call the office at 607-337-1770.

