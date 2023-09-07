Deputies arrest man for striking victim with ‘object’

(MGN)
By Mikayla Carney
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FREETOWN, NY (WBNG) -- According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on multiple charges in the Town of Freetown on Sept. 2.

Officers responded to a Maricle Road residence at 5:30 p.m. for a reported physical altercation. During an investigation, officers found Christopher Fox, 22, had struck the victim whom he knew, multiple times with an object and caused injuries. Fox also caused property damage and would not let the victim leave the scene despite being in the presence of two children.

Fox was arrested and brought to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing and later arraigned on Sept. 3 through the Centralized Arraignment Process. Fox was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Freetown Court on Sept. 27.

Fox was charged with the following:

  • Assault in the second degree, a class D felony
  • Grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor
  • Unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor
  • Criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor
  • Menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

