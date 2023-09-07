Dog Walking Forecast--Bruno

Dry morning, afternoon thunderstorms
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT
THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Still hot. .25-.50″ (1-2″) 40% High 86 (84-88) Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms end. Fog. Low 64 (60-66) Wind S Calm-5 mph

Not record setting, but warm and muggy today. Dry in the morning with some sunshine. As a slow

moving cold front approaches, we’ll have afternoon showers, rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain

and gusty winds will be possible. Any showers will end tonight.

We’ll see similar forecast over the next few days. Even though the front will give us rain

and thunderstorms, we’ll have cooler weather for the weekend and into the new work week.

Things settle down Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

A low moving in from the west will give us showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

