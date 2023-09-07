Former Delhi man accused of child sexual abuse awaits trial

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office shared the details of a four-count indictment against a Deposit man Thursday.

The office said all four counts of the indictment accuse Nicholas A. Durbin, 32, of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D violent felony. Durbin also faces a fifth count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, a class D violent felony.

The defendant was accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child on four separate occasions that allegedly were done with the intention of satisfying his own sexual needs over a three-month course, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Durbin pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 cash bail.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith thanked the New York State Police for a thorough investigation of the case as well as Safe Against Violence for the support provided to victims.

Safe Against Violence program offers comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.

