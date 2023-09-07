Former Delhi man accused of child sexual abuse awaits trial

(Delaware County District Attorney)
By Mikayla Carney
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office shared the details of a four-count indictment against a Deposit man Thursday.

The office said all four counts of the indictment accuse Nicholas A. Durbin, 32, of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D violent felony. Durbin also faces a fifth count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, a class D violent felony.

The defendant was accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child on four separate occasions that allegedly were done with the intention of satisfying his own sexual needs over a three-month course, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Durbin pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 cash bail.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith thanked the New York State Police for a thorough investigation of the case as well as Safe Against Violence for the support provided to victims.

Safe Against Violence program offers comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY-17 Westbound Tractor Trailer Fire
Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
To head to the site along Corporate Drive, go past the sheriff's office and past the train...
Owego gets official Fishing Access site, honors community member
Binghamton announces $40M affordable housing project for Clinton Street
The Bundy Residence
Bundy Museum of History & Art may close for good, owner says

Latest News

$150,000 announced for Astor D. Rice Foundation to support at-risk youth
Deputies arrest man for striking victim with ‘object’
Hochul announces new legislation ahead of school year
Gillibrand’s ‘Training & Nutrition Stability Act’ seeks to allow SNAP recipients to keep benefits amid job training