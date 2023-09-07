Gillibrand’s ‘Training & Nutrition Stability Act’ seeks to allow SNAP recipients to keep benefits amid job training

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D) announced new legislation Thursday to help people training at their new jobs to not lose their SNAP benefits.

Gillibrand said her bill, named the “Training & Nutrition Stability Act,” would close loopholes within the SNAP Employment & Training program that can cause a recipient to lose benefits due to receiving wages as a part of job training.

The democrat said her bill would ensure people who are receiving SNAP benefits continue to be benefactors of the program as they learn their jobs in order to eventually support themselves. She called the bill commonsense.

“I’m committed to getting this bill passed and making sure working families have the support they need to get back on their feet,” said Gillibrand.

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, seeks to alleviate the burden of paying for nutritional food for low-income families. The US Department of Agriculture said the program simultaneously reduces poverty while benefiting economic growth.

In the House, Rep. Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) is leading the bill in a bipartisan group.

