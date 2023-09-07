Gillibrand’s ‘Training & Nutrition Stability Act’ seeks to allow SNAP recipients to keep benefits amid job training

(Gray D.C.)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D) announced new legislation Thursday to help people training at their new jobs to not lose their SNAP benefits.

Gillibrand said her bill, named the “Training & Nutrition Stability Act,” would close loopholes within the SNAP Employment & Training program that can cause a recipient to lose benefits due to receiving wages as a part of job training.

The democrat said her bill would ensure people who are receiving SNAP benefits continue to be benefactors of the program as they learn their jobs in order to eventually support themselves. She called the bill commonsense.

“I’m committed to getting this bill passed and making sure working families have the support they need to get back on their feet,” said Gillibrand.

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, seeks to alleviate the burden of paying for nutritional food for low-income families. The US Department of Agriculture said the program simultaneously reduces poverty while benefiting economic growth.

In the House, Rep. Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) is leading the bill in a bipartisan group.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY-17 Westbound Tractor Trailer Fire
Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
To head to the site along Corporate Drive, go past the sheriff's office and past the train...
Owego gets official Fishing Access site, honors community member
Binghamton announces $40M affordable housing project for Clinton Street
Troopers arrest man who stabbed travel partner on bus

Latest News

WBNG collects 1076 backpacks for 2023 Backpack Drive
20-year-old opens dog grooming service named ‘Holly’s Halo Spaw’
Road signs heading in the direction of NYC.
Bus service between Binghamton and NYC increases through OurBus
Bus service between Binghamton and NYC increases through OurBus