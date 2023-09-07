High school girls’ soccer scores (9-6-23)
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - See the scores from the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer games from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 6:
Boys’ Soccer:
Schenevus - 1, South Kortright - 6
Girls’ Soccer:
Norwich - 0, Chenango Forks - 1
Oneonta - 1, Chenango Valley - 8
Union-Endicott - 1, Elmira - 2
Johnson City - 0, Owego - 10
Susquehanna Valley - 0, Waverly - 5
Binghamton - 0, Ithaca - 14
Maine-Endwell - 0, Corning - 2
