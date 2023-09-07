High school girls’ soccer scores (9-6-23)

-
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - See the scores from the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer games from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 6:

Boys’ Soccer:

Schenevus - 1, South Kortright - 6

Girls’ Soccer:

Norwich - 0, Chenango Forks - 1

Oneonta - 1, Chenango Valley - 8

Union-Endicott - 1, Elmira - 2

Johnson City - 0, Owego - 10

Susquehanna Valley - 0, Waverly - 5

Binghamton - 0, Ithaca - 14

Maine-Endwell - 0, Corning - 2

