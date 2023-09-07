Hochul announces new legislation ahead of school year

(WBNG) -- As the school year gets underway, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that she says will help high school students excel in the classroom and in extra-curricular activities.

One bill amended the education law to require all school districts and charter schools to provide information to parents and students about the availability and benefits of advanced placement courses in the school on an annual basis.

Another bill requires that student governments in high schools or district-wide are established where they currently do not exist.

“Students need to have this opportunity to understand how the government is done and to do a trial of that while they’re a student, try to solve problems, work together, vote on ideas where the majority will have the say,” said Governor Hochul.

When it comes to AP courses, Hochul said the information must include details about financial assistance relating to the cost of participating in those courses. The notice will need to be provided electronically or by mail and will be posted on the website of the district.

On Wednesday, Hochul announced $30 million in funding and actions to expand and support the teacher workforce in New York State.

