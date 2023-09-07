Hochul announces new legislation ahead of school year

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- As the school year gets underway, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that she says will help high school students excel in the classroom and in extra-curricular activities.

One bill amended the education law to require all school districts and charter schools to provide information to parents and students about the availability and benefits of advanced placement courses in the school on an annual basis.

Another bill requires that student governments in high schools or district-wide are established where they currently do not exist.

“Students need to have this opportunity to understand how the government is done and to do a trial of that while they’re a student, try to solve problems, work together, vote on ideas where the majority will have the say,” said Governor Hochul.

When it comes to AP courses, Hochul said the information must include details about financial assistance relating to the cost of participating in those courses. The notice will need to be provided electronically or by mail and will be posted on the website of the district.

On Wednesday, Hochul announced $30 million in funding and actions to expand and support the teacher workforce in New York State.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY-17 Westbound Tractor Trailer Fire
Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
To head to the site along Corporate Drive, go past the sheriff's office and past the train...
Owego gets official Fishing Access site, honors community member
Binghamton announces $40M affordable housing project for Clinton Street
Troopers arrest man who stabbed travel partner on bus

Latest News

Deputies arrest man for striking victim with ‘object’
Gillibrand’s ‘Training & Nutrition Stability Act’ seeks to allow SNAP recipients to keep benefits amid job training
WBNG collects 1076 backpacks for 2023 Backpack Drive
20-year-old opens dog grooming service named ‘Holly’s Halo Spaw’