LUMA Projection Arts Festival announces ‘most ambitious experience yet’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 2023 LUMA Projection Arts Festival has begun and has one of the most ambitious events so far in store for the weekend.

“Beyond” is an immersive audiovisual installation from Barcelona-based research studio “Playmodes” which can be found on Wall Street during the festival.

The 5-minute-long exhibit explores the relationship between time, space and perception that transforms a tunnel into a container for the abstract language of light and sound. Organizers said it is supposed to convey the experience of “Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“The light at the end of the tunnel you know when you die people say there is an experience,” said artist Eloi Maduell. “You see a light at the end of the tunnel so basically, it’s a lot of light here and a lot of darkness there and it’s a lot of communication between these two ends and how light is like transporting this message from one end to another.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Beyond experience. Admission into LUMA itself is free.

