LUMA Projection Arts Festival announces ‘most ambitious experience yet’

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 2023 LUMA Projection Arts Festival has begun and has one of the most ambitious events so far in store for the weekend.

“Beyond” is an immersive audiovisual installation from Barcelona-based research studio “Playmodes” which can be found on Wall Street during the festival.

The 5-minute-long exhibit explores the relationship between time, space and perception that transforms a tunnel into a container for the abstract language of light and sound. Organizers said it is supposed to convey the experience of “Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“The light at the end of the tunnel you know when you die people say there is an experience,” said artist Eloi Maduell. “You see a light at the end of the tunnel so basically, it’s a lot of light here and a lot of darkness there and it’s a lot of communication between these two ends and how light is like transporting this message from one end to another.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Beyond experience. Admission into LUMA itself is free.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY-17 Westbound Tractor Trailer Fire
Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
To head to the site along Corporate Drive, go past the sheriff's office and past the train...
Owego gets official Fishing Access site, honors community member
Binghamton announces $40M affordable housing project for Clinton Street
The Bundy Residence
Bundy Museum of History & Art may close for good, owner says

Latest News

Chenango County Area Agency on Aging combats senior feelings of isolation with robotic pets
Gillibrand’s ‘Training & Nutrition Stability Act’ seeks to allow SNAP recipients to keep benefits amid job training
BAE Systems developing technology for electronic aircrafts
Whitney Point receives grant from the Small Community Fund Program