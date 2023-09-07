NYSEG reports nearly 3,000 outages in area as storms pass through Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting that nearly 3,000 customers are without power following thunderstorms that passed through the Southern Tier Thursday afternoon.

Most of the outages are being reported in Broome County. As of 5:55 p.m., NYSEG reported 2,446 customers were without power. The NYSEG Outage Map can be found at this link.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Tioga counties until 9 p.m.

For the latest on the forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.