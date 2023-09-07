Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it arrested a man after receiving reports of a suspicious man walking up and down driveways in the neighborhood of Christopher Street and Midwood Drive on Sept. 7 around 11:50 a.m.

Officers found the suspect, who was identified as Demetrius Armstrong, 48, of Binghamton. Police said it was discovered that Armstrong did not reside at the residence he was found at it also appeared that he did not have a connection to the neighborhood.

Armstrong was charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony. He was arraigned and then remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Police said the investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 607-772-7080.

