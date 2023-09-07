Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it arrested a man after receiving reports of a suspicious man walking up and down driveways in the neighborhood of Christopher Street and Midwood Drive on Sept. 7 around 11:50 a.m.

Officers found the suspect, who was identified as Demetrius Armstrong, 48, of Binghamton. Police said it was discovered that Armstrong did not reside at the residence he was found at it also appeared that he did not have a connection to the neighborhood.

Armstrong was charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony. He was arraigned and then remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Police said the investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 607-772-7080.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY-17 Westbound Tractor Trailer Fire
Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
To head to the site along Corporate Drive, go past the sheriff's office and past the train...
Owego gets official Fishing Access site, honors community member
Binghamton announces $40M affordable housing project for Clinton Street
The Bundy Residence
Bundy Museum of History & Art may close for good, owner says

Latest News

One of the robotic dogs given to seniors
Chenango County Area Agency on Aging combats senior feelings of isolation with robotic pets
Former Delhi man accused of child sexual abuse awaits trial
$150,000 announced for Astor D. Rice Foundation to support at-risk youth
Deputies arrest man for striking victim with ‘object’