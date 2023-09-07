WBNG collects 1076 backpacks for 2023 Backpack Drive

(WBNG) -- WBNG collected 1076 backpacks for its 2023 Backpack Drive.

The annual drive began on Aug. 7 and went through Sept. 3. Thanks to sponsors Stanley Law, Tioga State Bank, Security Mutual Life, Excellus, Endwell Family Physicians and Hatala Orthodontics for making the drive possible.

Additionally, a big thank you to all who donated a backpack for a student in need.

If you are seeking a backpack, you can pick it up at Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 100 Main St. in Binghamton.

