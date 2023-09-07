Whitney Point receives grant from the Small Community Fund Program

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Broome County has made another significant investment for the county by utilizing the Small Community Fund Program.

The local organization “SEPP” was awarded $40,000 from the fund to complete a window replacement project to help Whitney Point Apartments. The original building windows were removed, and installation of the new, energy-efficient windows is underway.

Officials said the project highlights how important the grants are to the community.

“I just want to stress the importance of getting money out to smaller communities,” Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said. “I think we allocated about $40,000 for this project, in a big city like New York that doesn’t mean much but out here in our smaller communities where we stretch dollars it means a lot.”

Broome County’s Small Community Fund was established in 2018 and awards grants to non-profit organizations and local municipalities.

