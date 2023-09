(WBNG) -- The Yosai School of Karate and Kickboxing will host a “Women’s Self-defense Training Seminar” on Sunday, Sept. 17. The event will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person, to save your spot and register call 607-760-3158.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.