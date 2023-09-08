1000s experience power outages after severe thunderstorms

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thunderstorms throughout the area caused significant damage in different areas throughout the Southern Tier on Thursday leaving thousands of NYSEG customers without power.

NYSEG Public Information Officer Sarah Warren said outages stemmed from damage to trees, electric poles and wires.

“There’s more than 50 downed wires across the region, lots of damaged trees and broken poles,” said Warren. “Our crews have been working hard all day to address the causes of the power outages and get our customers back online.”

Warren said down wires are serious safety concerns and should be reported right away to 911 or NYSEG.

“If customers see a live wire stay away. It should be assumed live,” said Warren. “Don’t let your pets or children near it. It’s a very unsafe situation so customers should report that immediately.”

For those without power who may be feeling anxious about when it will return the best thing to do is check for updates online.

“We expect to continue restoring customers throughout this afternoon and into the evening,” said Warren. “Estimated restoration times are really particular to a situation and what our crews are seeing which is why checking those online is so important. That is going to be the most updated information for our customers.”

