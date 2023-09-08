Chenango County Historical Society to host ‘Colorscape Festival,’ a series of historical tours

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The annual “Colorscape” Chenango Festival will host a series of tours that feature culturally and historically significant community spaces on Sept. 10.

The festival will have opportunities for engagement with everyday exhibits and tours that allow participants the opportunity to explore the ancestry as well as artistry within the local spaces. The historic preservation expert said that many people don’t know about the history of the community and that it is a great way to teach others about it.

“So, the tour this weekend is focused on downtown Norwich,” said Historic Preservation Expert Bryan McCracke. “We will be looking at municipal buildings, civic buildings, schools, houses and apartment buildings. So, it’s information about the architecture and the people that created the architecture and kind of the social and political history behind those eras.”

McCracke said the reason he loves historic preservation is that it is the most publicly accepted form of history to learn. McCracke also shared that the tours are an excellent way to explore regional landmarks and gain a deeper appreciation for the shared community culture.

