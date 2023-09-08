Endicott man arrested for having crack cocaine, stolen gun
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested a man on drug and weapons charges in the Village of Endicott on Sept. 7.
The village said the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 12 Jefferson Ave. Apt. 3 and recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen out of Lafayette, NY, a loaded .410 gauge shotgun, .45 caliber ammo, a scale and drug packaging materials and $657.
Police arrested Eric W. Dudley, 32, of Endicott and charged him with the following:
- Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony
- Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony
- Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor
Dudley was taken to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Correctional Facility.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.