Endicott man arrested for having crack cocaine, stolen gun

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested a man on drug and weapons charges in the Village of Endicott on Sept. 7.

The village said the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 12 Jefferson Ave. Apt. 3 and recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen out of Lafayette, NY, a loaded .410 gauge shotgun, .45 caliber ammo, a scale and drug packaging materials and $657.

Police arrested Eric W. Dudley, 32, of Endicott and charged him with the following:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony
  • Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Dudley was taken to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

