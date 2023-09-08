Endicott man arrested for having crack cocaine, stolen gun

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested a man on drug and weapons charges in the Village of Endicott on Sept. 7.

The village said the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 12 Jefferson Ave. Apt. 3 and recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen out of Lafayette, NY, a loaded .410 gauge shotgun, .45 caliber ammo, a scale and drug packaging materials and $657.

Police arrested Eric W. Dudley, 32, of Endicott and charged him with the following:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Dudley was taken to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

