Endicott man pleads guilty to rape

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that a 19-year-old man will be sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to rape in the first degree, a felony.

The office said Maximus Quiones admitted that he engaged in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old child in August 2022. He will be sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision on Dec. 1.

He will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act.

“The Broome County District Attorney ‘s Office Special Victims Bureau will continue to fight for vulnerable victims,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “This disposition assures that the victim will not have to testify in court and keep this defendant out of our community.”

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department.

