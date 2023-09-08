EPA takes action against asbestos found at old Goudey Station

WESTOVER (WBNG) -- The US Environmental Protection Agency said it is taking action against contamination at the Goudey Power Station in Westover.

In August, the EPA posted asbestos warning signs and installed gates also fencing the area off from people being exposed. It also took other actions to protect workers.

Now, the EPA said it plans to ramp up the decontamination efforts in the coming weeks. The EPA said it will secure debris at the site to prevent further spread, find and address areas within the building where it may continue to release to the environment and evaluate the buildings for hazardous substances.

The agency said it expects this work will be completed by the end of 2023.

