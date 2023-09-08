Here’s how you can become a Chenango County poll worker

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Board of Elections wants to train poll workers for its new voting machines ahead of the General Election on Nov. 7.

The county received Clear Ballot voting machines after 14 years of battling old technology.

“Our machines were at the end of life and we’ve been putting bandaids on them,” said Board of Elections Republican Election Commissioner Mary Lou Monahan. “We knew that we needed to have the new machines and luckily they were certified. We will be deploying them for the first time for this election and are very excited.”

Before the Board of Elections can deploy the machines, it needs to train and hire poll workers. The county offers the training classes and each poll worker will be paid $35 for attending a class. The workers will also be paid the New York State minimum wage, $14.20, when working on Election Day.

So far, the training classes have been successful, according to the board.

“It was pretty well received,” said Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Carly Hendricks. “The poll workers were all excited.”

The county said working as a poll worker is not only great for making extra money, but it’s also the best way to be involved on Election Day and make a difference.

“I feel like it’s a civic duty almost,” said Hendricks. “It’s kind of like jury duty but you’re getting paid and you’re helping people with democracy. I feel like that’s an important aspect of American life.”

To become a poll worker and sign up for the training class, you can call the Board of Elections at 607-337-1760.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.