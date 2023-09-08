Here’s how you can become a Chenango County poll worker

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Board of Elections wants to train poll workers for its new voting machines ahead of the General Election on Nov. 7.

The county received Clear Ballot voting machines after 14 years of battling old technology.

“Our machines were at the end of life and we’ve been putting bandaids on them,” said Board of Elections Republican Election Commissioner Mary Lou Monahan. “We knew that we needed to have the new machines and luckily they were certified. We will be deploying them for the first time for this election and are very excited.”

Before the Board of Elections can deploy the machines, it needs to train and hire poll workers. The county offers the training classes and each poll worker will be paid $35 for attending a class. The workers will also be paid the New York State minimum wage, $14.20, when working on Election Day.

So far, the training classes have been successful, according to the board.

“It was pretty well received,” said Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Carly Hendricks. “The poll workers were all excited.”

The county said working as a poll worker is not only great for making extra money, but it’s also the best way to be involved on Election Day and make a difference.

“I feel like it’s a civic duty almost,” said Hendricks. “It’s kind of like jury duty but you’re getting paid and you’re helping people with democracy. I feel like that’s an important aspect of American life.”

To become a poll worker and sign up for the training class, you can call the Board of Elections at 607-337-1760.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton
Tree related death occurs in Montrose as severe thunderstorms hit the Southern Tier
NYSEG reports nearly 3,000 outages in area as storms pass through Southern Tier
Pennsylvania State police search the woods and a creek in Pennsbury Township, Pa., on Tuesday,...
Fugitive killer eludes Pennsylvania police for eighth day as wary residents keep a watchful eye
20-year-old opens dog grooming service named ‘Holly’s Halo Spaw’

Latest News

Chenango County Area Agency on Aging combats senior feelings of isolation with robotic pets
Here’s how you can become a Chenango County poll worker
New mural showcases 125 years of art history in Binghamton area
Chenango County Historical Society to host ‘Colorscape Festival,’ a series of historical tours