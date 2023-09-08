High school girls’ volleyball scores (9-7-23)
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the scores from the high school girls’ volleyball games from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, September 7:
Maine-Endwell - 3, Elmira - 0
Johnson City - 0, Corning - 3
Norwich - 0, Chenango Forks - 3
Owego - 3, Chenango Valley - 0
Windsor - 3, Waverly - 1
Union-Endicott - 0, Horseheads - 3
Oneonta - 3, Susquehanna Valley - 2
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.