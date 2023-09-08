High school girls’ volleyball scores (9-7-23)

(Jordan Rodenberger)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the scores from the high school girls’ volleyball games from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, September 7:

Maine-Endwell - 3, Elmira - 0

Johnson City - 0, Corning - 3

Norwich - 0, Chenango Forks - 3

Owego - 3, Chenango Valley - 0

Windsor - 3, Waverly - 1

Union-Endicott - 0, Horseheads - 3

Oneonta - 3, Susquehanna Valley - 2

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY-17 Westbound Tractor Trailer Fire
Tractor trailer fire causes backup on NY-17 Westbound
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
To head to the site along Corporate Drive, go past the sheriff's office and past the train...
Owego gets official Fishing Access site, honors community member
Binghamton announces $40M affordable housing project for Clinton Street
Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton

Latest News

Tioga Tigers Football
2023 Preseason Playbook: Tioga Tigers
Owego's Emma Bryant (4) celebrates after a score in a high school volleyball game.
Highlights: Owego vs. Chenango Valley (girls’ volleyball)
12 Sports Athlete of the Week: Matt Higgins of Owego.
Matt Higgins - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
A Johnson City football practice.
2023 Preseason Playbook: Johnson City Wildcats