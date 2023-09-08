High school girls’ volleyball scores (9-7-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the scores from the high school girls’ volleyball games from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, September 7:

Maine-Endwell - 3, Elmira - 0

Johnson City - 0, Corning - 3

Norwich - 0, Chenango Forks - 3

Owego - 3, Chenango Valley - 0

Windsor - 3, Waverly - 1

Union-Endicott - 0, Horseheads - 3

Oneonta - 3, Susquehanna Valley - 2

